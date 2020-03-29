 
     
GCS: Death toll rises to 37

Decese Covid

The death toll of persons affected by COVID-19 in Romania rose to 37, with 7 more deaths being reported through the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The dead number six men, one aged 65 from Arad, one aged 67 from Constanta, one aged 43 from Suceava, three from Ialomita aged 39, 60 and 77. The virus also took the lives of one woman aged 61 from Hunedoara.

With the exception of the 39-year-old man, who had no known pre-existing medical conditions, all the dead had prior chronic medical conditions. The 39-year-old man also had no known contact with a positive person, nor any recent travel history.

The last two persons to be confirmed, the 60-year-old man and the 77-year-old man from Ialomita died at home and were confirmed to have coronavirus through post-mortem testing.

