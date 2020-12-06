Singurul Exit Poll din Romania pe stiripesurse.ro, astăzi de la 21.00 6 ore 14 minute
 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Infection rate up to 7.26pct in Ilfov County

bay939.com.au
coronavirus covid-19

The infection rate with the novel coronavirus increased in Ilfov County, reaching 7.26 per thousand inhabitants on Sunday.

According to the latest report sent by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), Ilfov County ranks first in the country at the infection rate of 7.26, up from the previous day when there was an incidence of 6.82 cases.

Constanta County also sees a slight increase from 7.15, as recorded on Saturday, to 7.17 per thousand inhabitants.

Incidence of over 5 per thousand inhabitants is still seen in Bucharest - 5.8, as well as the counties of Cluj - 5.58, Brasov - 5.02 and Sibiu - 5.00.

The counties with a low incidence of infections per thousand inhabitants in the last two weeks are Harghita - 1.09; Olt - 1.17 and Gorj - 1.2.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.