GCS: Infection rate up to 7.26pct in Ilfov County

The infection rate with the novel coronavirus increased in Ilfov County, reaching 7.26 per thousand inhabitants on Sunday.

According to the latest report sent by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), Ilfov County ranks first in the country at the infection rate of 7.26, up from the previous day when there was an incidence of 6.82 cases.

Constanta County also sees a slight increase from 7.15, as recorded on Saturday, to 7.17 per thousand inhabitants.

Incidence of over 5 per thousand inhabitants is still seen in Bucharest - 5.8, as well as the counties of Cluj - 5.58, Brasov - 5.02 and Sibiu - 5.00.

The counties with a low incidence of infections per thousand inhabitants in the last two weeks are Harghita - 1.09; Olt - 1.17 and Gorj - 1.2.