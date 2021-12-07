 
     
GCS: Most new cases of COVID-19 - in Bucharest (215) and in Timis County (131)

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report were registered in Bucharest - 215 and in the counties of Timis - 131, Cluj - 93, Brasov - 77, Arad - 74 , the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

The fewest new cases of COVID-19 were in the counties of Calarasi, Tulcea - 6, Gorj - 8, Giurgiu, Valcea - 10, Mehedinti, Bistrita-Nasaud - 11, Galati, and Ialomita - 12.

The municipality of Bucharest has an incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections of 1.27 cases per thousand population, on a downward trend from the previous days.

Arad County ranks first in terms of the 14-day incidence rate of infections, with 2.51 cases per thousand population.

Three counties are in the yellow zone (with less than three cases per thousand population): Suceava - 2.27, Botosani - 2.63, and Bistrita-Nasaud - 2.85.

