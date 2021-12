Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the previous report are in Bucharest - 232 and in the counties of Cluj - 125, Constanta - 91 and Iasi - 88, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday, agerpres reports.

The fewest cases were registered in the counties of Gorj and Calarasi, 5 each, Tulcea - 7, Teleorman - 8, Giurgiu - 9.There were 232 new cases in Bucharest, with an incidence of 0.67 per thousand inhabitants, a slight increase compared to the previous day.