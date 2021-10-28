 
     
GCS: Most new cases of COVID-19 in Capital City (1,839), Timis (592), Constanta (581)

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections compared to the last report were recorded in Bucharest - 1,839 and in the Timis - 592, Constanta - 581, Iasi - 579, Brasov - 567, Sibiu - 549, Cluj - 524, Ilfov - 517 and Bihor - 511 counties, informed, on Thursday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

The fewest new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the counties of Covasna - 74, Bistrita - Nasaud - 80, Teleorman - 84, Satu Mare - 88.

The Capital City has an incidence of 15.67 cases per thousand inhabitants, being on the sixth day when a slight decrease was recorded.

However, Ilfov County ranks first in terms of the incidence of infections for 14 days, with 16.70 cases per thousand inhabitants. The Prahova - 11.92, Alba - 10.68, Constanta - 10.35, Brasov - 10.03 counties also have incidence rates.

All counties are in the red zone (over three cases per thousand inhabitants).

