GCS: 4,004 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections; 83 deaths

A number of 4,004 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with over 44,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

As of Wednesday, 1,130,586 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,070,645 patients have been declared cured.

At national level, to date, 9,316,576 RT-PCR tests and 2,765,321 rapid antigen tests have been processed.

In the past 24 hours, 19,673 RT-PCR tests were performed (9,372 based on case definition and medical protocol and 10,301 on request) and 24,935 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 435 people were reconfirmed to be positive.

83 deaths in COVID-19 patients; 81 in last 24 hours

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday that 81 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, to which are added two deaths occurred in August.

According to GCS, there are 35 men and 48 women.

One of the deaths was reported by DSP Satu Mare and it concerns a patient who got infected abroad.

Also, two deaths were reported prior to the reference interval, one from Ialomita County and one from Covasna County, both from August 2021.

According to GCS, 78 of the registered deaths were of patients who presented with comorbidities, and 5 deceased patients did not present with comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 35,215 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.

Most new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Capital City (570), Timis (235), Cluj (170)

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, compared to the last report, were recorded in Bucharest - 570 and in the counties of Timis - 235, Cluj - 170, Suceava - 157, Iasi - 152, Ilfov - 136, Bistrita - Nasaud - 121, Bacau - 118, Maramures - 115, Constanta - 110 and Prahova - 105, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, Agerpres informs.

The fewest cases were recorded in the counties of Harghita - 14, Covasna - 20 and Tulcea - 27.

Satu Mare County ranks first in terms of the incidence of infections, cumulative at 14 days, with 2.71 cases per thousand inhabitants, being the only area in the yellow scenario.

The other counties and the city of Bucharest remain in the green scenario from the point of view of infections with the novel coronavirus, the highest incidence rate per thousand inhabitants being recorded in Ilfov - 1.98, Bistrita Nasaud - 1.84, Timis - 1.83 counties and in the Capital City - 1.80.

696 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, 5,868 persons hospitalized, 167 of whom children

A number of 5,868 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized healthcare units, out of whom 167 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.

According to the same source, 696 patients are now in intensive care, of whom 9 are children.

On the Romanian territory, 20,142 people confirmed with a novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 5,373 are in institutionalized isolation.

Also, 54,470 people are in quarantine at home, and 225 people are in institutionalized quarantine.

In the past 24 hours, 2,661 calls were recorded to the single emergency number 112 and 500 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), meant especially for informing citizens.