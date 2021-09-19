 
     
GCS: Most new COVID cases in Bucharest (347), Timis (291) and Ilfov (277)

covid vaccin medic

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, compared to the previous report, were registered in Bucharest - 347 and in the counties of Timis - 291, Ilfov - 277, Constanta and Iasi - 193 and Cluj - 182, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

The fewest cases were registered in the counties of Vrancea - 9, Satu-Mare - 12, Braila - 15 and Harghita - 17.

Satu-Mare County ranks first in terms of the incidence of infections accumulated at 14 days, with 3.21 cases per thousand inhabitants, being followed in the yellow zone by Ilfov County with 2.93, Timis - 2.54, Bistrita Nasaud - 2.51, Bucharest - 2.44, Maramures - 2.31, Cluj - 2.17.

