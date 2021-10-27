GCS: No free beds at ICU for COVID patients; 1,861 - occupied throughout the country

The Strategic Communication Group announced that no ICU beds are available nationwide on Wednesday, other than those reserved especially for people with certain medical conditions that are also confirmed with SARS-COV-2.

According to data available in the alerte.ms application, there are 1,743 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients nationwide. In Bucharest, there are 392 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients.

There is also a nationwide operational reserve of 149 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. These beds are activated, dynamically, where the number of ICU patients exceeds the capacity of the main wards.1,861 ICU beds are occupied throughout the country.