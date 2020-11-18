 
     
GCS: Number of Romanians abroad confirmed with novel coronavirus - 6,863; deaths - 126

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus remains at 6,863, and the number of deaths - at 126, with no change compared to the latest report, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

As of November 16, 10,908,028 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases have been reported in France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany.

Globally, to date, 55,154,651 people with COVID-19 have been confirmed, of whom 1,328,537 have died and 35,796,949 have recovered.

