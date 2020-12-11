GCS: Number of Romanians abroad infected with novel coronavirus grows to 6,950

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus grows to 6,950, the number of deaths remaining 127, announced, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

Of the Romanians abroad confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus, 797 were declared cured: 677 in Germany, 90 in Greece, 18 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.

Until December 10, there were 14,479,094 cases reported in the EU/EEC, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, and Andorra. Most cases were recorded in France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany.