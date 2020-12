The number of Romanians abroad having tested positive for the novel coronavirus stays at 6,914 and the death toll at 127, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

Of the Romanian citizens confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, 797 were declared cured: 677 in Germany, 90 in Greece, 18 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.