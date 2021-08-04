 
     
GCS: One death caused by COVID-19 in the past 24hrs

One death has been reported in the past 24 hours in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Wednesday.

According to GCS, it is about a man hospitalized in a hospital in Maramures County, who had comorbidities.

The death was recorded in the age category 50-59 years, Agerpres informs.

No deaths were reported prior to the reference interval.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 34,298 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

