GCS: Outdoor restaurants remain closed during state of alert

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) mentioned, on Saturday, that outdoor restaurants are to remain closed in the period of state of alert.

"Outdoor restaurants remain closed during the state of alert, according to Decision no. 24 of the CNSSU [National Committee for Special Emergency Situations] and the annex attached. Law no. 55/2020 regarding some measures for the prevention and combating of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic (published in the Official Journal no. 396 of May 15, 2020) provides, in article 8, paragraph 2, for the possibility of opening outdoor restaurants, not the obligation," the GCS explains.

According to the quoted source, the reopening of lecture halls in libraries in currently under analysis. "This option is presently under analysis by the authorities, with a decision to be communicated in the coming period. The activity of libraries is allowed during the state of alert, according to Decision no. 25 of the CNSSU and the annex attached, if they follow the prevention and protection norms and respect the INSP [National Institute for Public Health] recommendations," the GCS mentions.

Furthermore, regarding the question of private clinics reopening, GCS shows that these units had, during the state of emergency, and will continue to have in the state of alert the same status as state hospitals and clinics.