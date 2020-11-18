 
     
GCS: Over 53,000 COVID-19 cases in Bucharest, followed by Cluj, Iasi, Timis, Prahova counties

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 53,130 and in counties of Cluj - 16,955, Iasi - 15,969, Timis - 15,855, Prahova - 15,614, Brasov - 15,092, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

Over 11,000 cases have been registered so far in the counties of Constanta - 11,921, Suceava - 11,768, Bihor - 11,579, Ilfov - 11,220, Sibiu - 11,091 and Bacau - 11,021, and over 10,000 cases in the counties of Dolj - 10,157 and Arges - 10,496.

As of Tuesday, 383,743 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

