GCS rectification: Public worker with the Health Ministry among persons infected with COVID-19

A 41-year-old woman, case no.92 of COVID-19 infection, admitted at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Iasi, who returned from Dubai on 8 March and who tested positive on 13 March, is an employee of the Health Ministry, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

Initially, the GCS conveyed that his 92 case would be a person from Mures county.

"Currently, an epidemiological investigation is underway in order to establish the contacts and collect the specimen, as in each case confirmed positive. Moreover, the direct contacts of the person are isolated at home," the quoted source mentions.

Within the Ministry of Health other measures were taken for the prevention and containment of COVID-19 spreading.

According to the quoted source, the programmne with the public was limited and the audiences were stopped for one month. Masks have been distributed, as well as disinfection products for hands and surfaces. Upon entering the institution, questionnaires shall be fill in for the monitoring.

The GCS brings to mind that the results of the tests for Health Minister Victor Costache and state secretary Nelu Tataru came out negative.