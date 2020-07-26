 
     
GCS: Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 22 to 2,187

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Sunday that in the last 24 hours 22 people infected with the novel coronavirus died in Romania, the death toll thus reaching 2,187.

The latest victims are 17 men and 5 women, hospitalized in Alba, Bihor, Braila, Constanta, Dambovita, Gorj, Maramures, Mehedinti, Mures, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Timis, Vrancea and the Bucharest Municipality.

Of these, 2 deaths were recorded in the 40-49 age range, 3 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 6 in the 60-69 years age group, 8 in the 70-79 age group and 3 in people over the age of 80.

According to the GCS, 20 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities. One deceased patient displayed no comorbidities, and for one patient no comorbidities had been reported.

