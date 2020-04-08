 
     
GCS: Six more persons infected with novel coronavirus die, death toll - 203

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
isoleta coronavirus

Six more persons infected with the novel coronavirus died in Romania, the death toll reaching 203, the Strategic Communication Group informs on Wednesday.

The deceased are four women and two men aged between 38 and 90.

