Two localities have a cumulative COVID-19 reporting rate at 14 days exceeding 6 per thousand inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.

High incidence rates are registered in the communes:

* Ciumesti (Satu Mare) - 6.8

* Zimbor (Salaj) - 6.18

* Halmagiu (Arad) - 5.94

* Varghis (Covasna) - 5.78

* Olari (Arad) - 5.49

* Sanpaul (Cluj) - 5.39.