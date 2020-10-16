GCS:COVID-19 infection rate above 2 per 1,000 in Bucharest City, Alba, Valcea, Bacau, Cluj, Salaj

Romania's areas with a novel coronavirus infection rate higher than 2 per one thousand population are Bucharest City and the counties of Alba, Valcea, Bacau, Cluj and Salaj, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Friday.

According to GCS, the 14-day cumulative number of infections per 1,000 population is higher than 1.5 in, according to AGERPRES:

* Bucharest City - 2.81

* Alba - 2.56

* Arad - 1.66

* Bacau - 2.13

* Brasov - 1.69

* Cluj - 2.24

* Harghita - 1.92

* Iasi - 1.76

* Ilfov - 1.54

* Mures - 1.60

* Neamt - 1.57

* Prahova - 1.61

* Salaj - 2.07

* Teleorman - 1.91

* Timis - 1.76

* Valcea - 2.50

* Vaslui - 1.63.

As many as 4,026 new SARS-CoV-2 infection cases were registered on Friday since the last report, following 30,325 tests carried out nationwide, GCS said today.