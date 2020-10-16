 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS:COVID-19 infection rate above 2 per 1,000 in Bucharest City, Alba, Valcea, Bacau, Cluj, Salaj

Twitter
covid 19 coronavirus

Romania's areas with a novel coronavirus infection rate higher than 2 per one thousand population are Bucharest City and the counties of Alba, Valcea, Bacau, Cluj and Salaj, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Friday.

According to GCS, the 14-day cumulative number of infections per 1,000 population is higher than 1.5 in, according to AGERPRES:

* Bucharest City - 2.81

* Alba - 2.56

* Arad - 1.66

* Bacau - 2.13

* Brasov - 1.69

* Cluj - 2.24

* Harghita - 1.92

* Iasi - 1.76

* Ilfov - 1.54

* Mures - 1.60

* Neamt - 1.57

* Prahova - 1.61

* Salaj - 2.07

* Teleorman - 1.91

* Timis - 1.76

* Valcea - 2.50

* Vaslui - 1.63.

As many as 4,026 new SARS-CoV-2 infection cases were registered on Friday since the last report, following 30,325 tests carried out nationwide, GCS said today.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.