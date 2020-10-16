GCS:COVID-19 infection rate above 2 per 1,000 in Bucharest City, Alba, Valcea, Bacau, Cluj, Salaj

Romania's areas with a novel coronavirus infection rate higher than 2 per one thousand population are Bucharest City and the counties of Alba, Valcea, Bacau, Cluj and Salaj, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Friday.
According to GCS, the 14-day cumulative number of infections per 1,000 population is higher than 1.5 in, according to AGERPRES:
* Bucharest City - 2.81
* Alba - 2.56
* Arad - 1.66
* Bacau - 2.13
* Brasov - 1.69
* Cluj - 2.24
* Harghita - 1.92
* Iasi - 1.76
* Ilfov - 1.54
* Mures - 1.60
* Neamt - 1.57
* Prahova - 1.61
* Salaj - 2.07
* Teleorman - 1.91
* Timis - 1.76
* Valcea - 2.50
* Vaslui - 1.63.
As many as 4,026 new SARS-CoV-2 infection cases were registered on Friday since the last report, following 30,325 tests carried out nationwide, GCS said today.