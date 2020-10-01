Gendarmerie: Access to BES 1 room where electoral materials are stroed, allowed by BES head

Access to the Electoral Bureau of District 1 (BES 1) room where the electoral materials are stored is allowed only with the approval of the BES president, and the precinct is guarded after sealing, according to a press release of the Bucharest's Gendarmes Directorate General, sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The Capital City's Gendarmerie made these clarifications after images were broadcast on a television station, on Wednesday evening, showing several people who were entering the BES headquarters.

"The room where the electoral materials are stored was only unsealed at the request of the president of the electoral bureau, with the gendarme on duty there always drawing up a report on handing over the room. We specify that access to that room is allowed only with the president's consent. The activities carried out inside the room do not fall within the competence of our institution as long as the authorized persons carry out activities related to the electoral process," mentioned the Gendarmerie.

The incumbent mayor of district 1, Dan Tudorache, wrote on Wednesday evening, on Facebook, that representatives of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) entered the BES headquarters "at night, like thieves."

The incumbent general mayor of the Capital City, Gabriela Firea, on Wednesday evening wrote on Facebook that USR PLUS members "rummage" in the room at BES where the bags of votes are stored.

The candidate supported by USR PLUS and PNL (National Liberal Party) to become the next mayor of the district 1 of Bucharest, Clotilde Armand, stated that "this manipulation" orchestrated by PSD (Social Democratic Party) is meant to "intimidate" the president of BES 1.

She stated that the person looking for and handling that bag is part of the technical staff of BES 1 and that mathematics won in district 1.