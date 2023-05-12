 
     
Gendarmerie enforces 87 fines worth over 80,000 RON to participants in AUR protest at Parliament

Inquam Photos / Sabin Carstoveanu
protest parlament

Gendarmerie enforces 87 fines worth over 80,000 RON to participants in AUR protest at Parliament.

The Bucharest Gendarmerie announced on Friday that it had imposed a total of 87 fines to the participants of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) protest at Parliament, worth more than 80,000 RON, told Agerpres.

"In addition to the information of the previous days, we mention that 42 civil sanctions were imposed, totalling 29,800 RON, as follows: 36 civil sanctions, totalling 25,000 RON, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 60 of 1991 on the organization and conduct of public assemblies, as amended and supplemented; six civil sanctions, totalling 4,800 RON, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 61 of 1991 on the punishment of violations of the rules of social coexistence, public order and peace, as amended and supplemented," a press release of the Bucharest Gendarmerie mentioned.

In total, the gendarmes imposed 87 civil sanctions worth 80,500 RON.

Further investigations are being concluded in order to identify other people who have committed violations of the legal framework in force.

