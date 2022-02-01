Gendarmerie: Only people vaccinated against COVID, tested, passed through disease, can participate in police protest

The Bucharest Gendarmerie announced on Tuesday that it will be one of the institutions that will ensure public order to the gathering organized by the National Unions Federation of Police and Contractual Employees (FSNPPC) and the Pro Lex National Union in Bucharest, specifying that, according to the law, only people vaccinated against COVID, tested or who passed through the disease can take part in the protest.

"On Wednesday, the Gendarmerie of Bucharest, along with other institutions with attributions in the field, will take measures in order to ensure a safe climate at the level of the Capital City, namely ensuring public order and the protection of participants in the public gathering organized by the National Unions Federation of Police and Contractual Employees (FSNPPC) and the Pro Lex National Union, in Victoriei Square, Revolution Square and Izvor Park, during the interval of 10:00 - 15:00," the Gendarmerie said in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the current legal framework, in the current epidemiological context, it is allowed, under conditions of Law 60/1991 regarding the organization and unfolding of the public gatherings, with the subsequent amendments, the organization of rallies and demonstrations with a maximum number of 100 people and the wearing of the protective mask.