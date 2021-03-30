Gendarmerie says no need for forceful intervention in Piata Victoriei protest

Spokesman for the Bucharest Gendarmerie General Directorate Alexandru Iacob said on Monday evening that there were no moments that would have required a forceful intervention during the protest rally held in Bucharest to vent dissatisfaction with COVID-19 measures imposed by the authorities, according to AGERPRES.

"There were no moments that required a forceful intervention, nor was I any second closer to trigger such an intervention. The equipment on my colleagues is for their protection, because those bottles that flew there can be bottles or other objects that can injure the gendarmes. And then we have to protect our colleagues," Alexandru Iacob told Digi 24 private broadcaster.

Dozens of people protested in Piata Victoriei even after the entry into force of a 22:00hrs curfew.

Protesters threw firecrackers and bottles at law enforcement, shouting slogans such as: "Jos Guvernul!" (Down with the Government!); "Libertate!" (Freedom!); and "Jos masca!" (Discard the mask!)

They were also carrying the Romanian flag and using vuvuzelas. Most did not wear masks.