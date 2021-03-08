Gender equality campaign, launched on 8 March by French Embassy in Bucharest

The French Embassy in Romania is launching a communication campaign on Monday aimed at increasing awareness of gender equality, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The campaign, which will start on 8 March and end on 25 November - International Day for the Elimination of Violence on Women, will give the floor to personalities from different fields of activity, from politics and media to civil society and sport, to discuss what gender equality means at the moment.

"To me, equality means access, without barriers, without discrimination, to everything society proposes to men and women," France's Ambassador to Romania Laurence Auer said in the first message of this campaign, published on the diplomatic mission's Facebook page.

Each message in favour of this case will be promoted on the website and social networks of the French Embassy in Romania.

The campaign takes place on the margins of the Equality Generation / Generation Egalite.