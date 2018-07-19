General Ciuca: Providing military with modern equipment must coincide with professionalising

Chief of General Staff of Defence (SMA), General Nicolae Ciuca, declared on Friday that providing the military with modern warfare equipment must be made at the same time with professionalising the personnel that will end up using them.

"We must prepare future leaders to be in a position to quickly adapt to change, to think and act unconventionally. (...) Education plans and school curricula need to be as well adapted as possible to the major technological changes and to cover anything new that occurs within the military sector. Equipping the Army with modern warfare equipment must be made simultaneously with the professionalisation of personnel that will end up using them," said Ciuca, at the graduation festivities of Class 121 "The Centennial of the Great Unity" of the College of Command and General Staff of Security College of the National Defence University (UNAp) Carol I.He highlighted the necessity of preparing human resources."The process through which we can have 100 percent trust that what we acquired is efficient and continued effectiveness is through preparing human resources, namely ensuring the maintenance process, of the process of keeping the state of operativity, and it is not a short one, but a long term one, reason for which I once again highlight - we need everything that means perfect communion within the technique - man binomial, so that in the end, we can say that we achieved a capability. (...) We need to still create all necessary conditions, so that future generations will obtain a training in order to be able to face the challenges of the current security environment," Ciuca said.In his opinion, human resources represent the strongest weapon that the Romanian Military has at its disposal.