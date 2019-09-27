General Ciuca, US General Clarke discuss modernisation of special operations forces

Romania's Chief of Defence Staff, General Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, had a meeting with the head of the United States Special Operations Forces Command, General Richard D. Clarke, on Wednesday, addressing the modernisation of the special operations forces, informs a press release sent on Thursday by the Ministry of National Defense (MApN).

According to the cited source, during the meeting, which took place at the command headquarters, the two officials discussed topics related to "continuing the process of transforming and modernising the special operations forces, coordinating and increasing interoperability in missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as the cooperation on the development of the capabilities specific to the comprehensive mode of action of the special forces."At the meeting were also addressed topics regarding the participation in joint training activities of the Romanian and US military, the adaptation of the education and training process of the FOS operators to the climate and the international security context, as well as the security situation in the Black Sea region and the security challenges at the North Atlantic Alliance level in the theaters of operations.According to the MApN, this structure of the US Army has backed the transformation process of the Romanian special operations forces, by providing guidance and assisting during the process of setting up the Special Forces Command (CFOS) in Romania.