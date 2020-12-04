 
     
GeneralElection2020 / 35,000 quarantined Bucharesters may cast ballots in mobile ballot boxes

According to Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan, Bucharest voters in quarantine or in isolation can apply on Friday or Saturday for a mobile ballot box to cast their ballots in the Sunday's general election.

In a Facebook post he says the applications can be submitted on Friday to the Bucharest Municipal Electoral Bureau or the city's district electoral offices by e-mail, fax or in person by someone else, while and on Saturday, between 18:00hrs and 20:00hrs only in-person submissions will be allowed at the polling stations. Applicants have to also submit an application proof of quarantine or isolation.

The contact details for the Electoral Bureau and the electoral offices are available at: https://parlamentare2020.bec.ro/date-de-contact-ale.../.

"We had a meeting this morning with representatives of the Prefecture and district mayors so that all the quarantined and isolated people can exercise their vote. There are about 35,000 people in such state in Bucharest," the mayor said.

