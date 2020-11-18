GeneralElection2020 / UDMR releases raft of pandemic management, economic recovery measures

Economy, developing the capacity of the healthcare system, and education are three main areas that are included in the raft of measures for pandemic management and economic recovery released launched on Wednesday by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR).

UDMR national leader Kelemen Hunor told a news conference that the effects of the pandemic will be long-lasting, and the Government's measures "are often unfounded, lacking boldness, without vision and most of the time there are not good measures."

"We are convinced that the pandemic will not go away after December 6, and that the effects of the pandemic on our lives will be long-lasting. Irrespective of who will govern, in the years ahead both in healthcare, social relations and the economy there will be consequences that have to be seen very clearly, that have to be dealt with, and responses have to be found that have to be adequate, rapid, transparent, and well-argued professionally and politically by those who will govern. So this catastrophe that we and humanity are going through will not stop on December 6," said Kelemen.According to him, any government must be concerned about the health of Romanians, and at the same time about the state of the economy, the preservation of jobs.