'George Enescu' Competition viewable online, decision on potential in-person attendace to be made in August

Tickets for the 'George Enescu' International Competition will be available from mid-July; the event will be viewable online, and a decision on whether the public's access to the venue at the Romanian Athenaeum Hall will also be allowed will be made in August, the event organizers announced on Wednesday.

This year's edition of the 4-section competition - violin, cello, piano and composition - is scheduled to take place between August 29 and September 20. There are 28 concerts and recitals open to the general public on the bill of this year's event.

The concerts can be viewed on the dedicated platform, which will be accessible from the beginning of the event at www.festivalenescu.ro/. The access to the video platform will be allowed based on the code written on the ticket.

"The decision on whether the access of the public will be allowed to the hall of the Romanian Athenaeum will be made in August, depending on the health situation in Bucharest. The organizers of the competition have taken all the necessary measures to keep both the artists coming to Romania and the public safe. The organizers reserve the right to change the format of certain events and, as the case may be, to postpone or cancel certain events of the 'Enescu' Competition, should such measures become necessary or recommendable in the context generated by the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic," the organizers said in a release.

In case the competition is canceled due to force majeure, the buyers will get a full refund and the registration fees will be refunded to all competitors.

"If the public's access to the concerts in the Athenaeum hall will be allowed, the number of spectators will be much smaller than the usual capacity of the hall, as determined according to an algorithm provided by Code for Romania, to ensure social distancing. For this reason, we encourage music lovers to buy tickets and season tickets for watching the concerts online, in order to be at the side of the young contestants and of well-established artists. Every ticket and every season ticket purchased represents a contribution both to the organization of the 'Enescu' Competition, which had its resources thinned down by the pandemic, as well as to supporting the artists, who were affected by the COVID-19 crisis," said Mihai Constantinescu, executive director of the "George Enescu" Festival and Competition.

Tickets and season tickets can be purchased from July 14. A full subscription, which covers 28 classical music events (the opening gala, the final violin, cello and piano concerts, the six extraordinary recitals of the guest artists, the second stage and the semifinal of each competition section) costs 99 lei. Partial subscriptions covering 10 events are also available for 89 lei. The individual ticket for a single concert costs 29 lei. The subscriptions and the ticket are valid for three different IPs.

The tickets and season tickets can be purchased on the website www.festivalenescu.ro, via the Eventim platform, or directly from the Eventim website. Pupils, students and teachers from music schools, high schools and universities will have free access, based on a mechanism that will be announced subsequently.

The 'George Enescu' 2020 Competition includes 21 recitals and concerts given by young musicians in 3 stages broadcast online, in three instrument categories - violin, cello and piano. Spanning 3 weeks, the event has 272 young musicians from 41 countries enrolled in the four sections: violin, cello, piano and composition.

The opening gala features two works in a world premiere: Brahmsodia, Triple Concerto for violin, cello and piano, Op. 169 composed by Dan Dediu at the commission of the contest organizers, and Concert pour clarinette et orchestre by Alexandru Murariu, the winner of the Composition section in 2018.

"The 'George Enescu' Competition is an international launching platform for future world famous performers and for promoting the works of the great Romanian musician among the new generation of artists from all over the world, thus serving as a natural complement to the 'George Enescu' Festival, Romania's most important international cultural event," the organizers write.