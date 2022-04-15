George Ivascu resigns Metropolis Theater's helm: 'You cannot do Art while humiliating artists'

Actor George Ivascu on Friday handed in his resignation as manager of the Metropolis Theater, accusing Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan of maintaining a "chronic underfunding" of the cultural institution.

"Today, on International Art Day, the founding manager of the Metropolis Theater tendered his resignation as per yesterday's announcement. 'I don't think you can do Art by humiliating the artists' - George Ivascu," reads the message posted on the Facebook page of the Metropolis Theater.

George Ivascu sent Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan a letter announcing his resignation from office starting with Friday.

"Although the result of the 2021 performance evaluation would allow me to carry on for another two years, I consider it humiliating and, along with your lack of real communication, the repeatedly inaccurate information you have provided lately about the situation of the Metropolis Theater and your publicly declared mistrust in my managerial abilities, this makes the continuation of our collaboration practically impossible," George Ivascu states in the respective letter, Agerpres.ro informs.

He blames the Bucharest Mayor for "chronic underfunding" and holds him responsible for not being able to continue projects at the Metropolis Theater.

"It was an honor for me to build the Metropolis Theater from scratch 15 years ago, a much-needed project-based theater that has grown to great success, and I thank all those who have accompanied me on this difficult but beautiful journey - team, artists of all generations, contributors, partners and the public. I leave with my head held up high and my mission accomplished. I regret that you have been stopping us in our tracks in the last two years by chronic underfunding, but I consider that this decision belongs entirely to you, as General Mayor and I am sure that it fits your vision of the cultural life of Bucharest. As an actor and professor I can only wish you success," Ivascu writes in his open letter to the Bucharest Mayor.