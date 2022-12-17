Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili: Partnership in green energy field confirms country's readiness to cooperate

The Strategic Partnership in the field of green energy confirms Georgia's willingness and desire to cooperate in the matter of ensuring renewable electricity supply, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Saturday in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

Garibashvili signed, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the Agreement on the Strategic Partnership in green energy development and transport, together with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, and Prime Minister of Romania Nicolae Ciuca. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and President Klaus Iohannis also participate in the event.

"The geopolitical issues and the war in Ukraine have created the need for diversification and the ability to adapt, especially in the energy field. Georgia's strategic location makes us a natural bridge between the West and Central Asia," the Georgian Prime Minister pointed out in his speech .

He said that his country is investing in expanding and modernizing the energy and communications infrastructure, in compliance with European standards.

Thus, the Black Sea Submarine Cable Project presents a "very important perspective".

The document is based on the four states' interests in consolidating the national and regional energy security and connectivity in the Black Sea basin, diversifying supply sources, harnessing the potential of renewable energy production in the Caspian area and increaing the share of renewable energy in the national energy mix.

The quadrilateral intergovernmental agreement will provide the financial and technical framework for the realization of the submarine cable project for the transmission of electricity from renewable sources between Romania and Azerbaijan, via Georgia and the Black Sea, and, subsequently, for the transport of this energy to Hungary and the rest of Europe.

The Black Sea Submarine Cable Project is part of the agreements in the field of energy between the European Union, represented by the European Commission, and the Republic of Azerbaijan, being, at the same time, a flagship project for Georgia, as part of the strategy EU Global Gateway.