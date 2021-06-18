Georgiana Carla Lirca wins gold at European Cadet Fighting Championships

Romanian sportswoman Georgiana Carla Lirca won the gold medal in the 57 kg category, on Thursday, at the 2021 European Cadet Wrestling Championship in Samokov (Bulgaria), after defeating Russian Angelina Pervukhina in the final.

On Wednesday, Lirca prevailed over Romaissa El Kharrubi (France) in the round of sixteen, defeated the Belarusian Uladzislava Kudzin in the quarterfinals, and won in the semifinals against Turkish Nazar Kaya.

Alexandra Voiculescu also secured a medal for the 40 kg category, by advancing to the final. She will face off in the match for the gold medal Ukrainian Anastasiia Polska. On Thursday, in the first round, Alexandra Voiculescu defeated the Polish Martyna Oliwia Gabryl, in the second round she lost to Anastasiia Polska, in the third round she defeated the Turkish Cansu Ozer, and in the semifinals she prevailed over the Russian Tana Tiuliush.

On Wednesday, Romania also won a medal at the European Cadet Championships, through Daniel Marian Sandu, the bronze in freestyle wrestling, in the 60 kg category.