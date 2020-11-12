Geoscience 2020 International Symposium to take place November 20-21, in Bucharest

The Geoscience 2020 International Symposium, which brings together big names from academia, representatives of the industry of exploration and exploitation of mineral and energy resources, but also of the international scientific community, will take place online in November 20 to 21, in Bucharest.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, within the framework of the event there will be discussions on the study of natural hazards and those induced by human activity, the use of geophysical techniques, drones and data from Earth scanning satellite missions aimed at understanding these phenomena, risk assessment and finding technical solutions to limit the impact on the environment and the population.

This year's edition brings together prestigious names in the field such as: Bruce Molina (senior scientific advisor with the United States Geological Survey National Civil Applications Center), who comes with over 50 years of experience in exploration, research, community services, communication, public policy and education, alongside Camelia Kantor (Vice President of the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation), Peter Webley (Associate Director of Research for the Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft System Integration), Cameron Carlson (Center for Artic Security and Resilience, University of Alaska Fairbanks), Bradley Battista (EnerGeo Solutions, LLC.).

The event promotes and upholds the concept of Open Science in Romania as well, and it represents a very good opportunity to expand knowledge for students and young researchers by organizing the free workshop "Earth Science Data Analysis using Phyton & Jupiter Notebook", the quoted source states.

The Geoscience 2020 International Symposium is organized by the Romanian Society of Applied Geophysics (SGAR), together with the Faculty of Geology and Geophysics (University of Bucharest), the National Institute for Research and Development for Earth Physics (INFP), the Institute of Geodynamics "Sabba S. Stefanescu" of the Romanian Academy.

The Romanian Society of Applied Geophysics was established in May 2012 in Bucharest, by geophysicists involved in research and exploration activities, from the academia and the private milieu.

In October 2013, the Romanian Society of Applied Geophysics joined the Balkan Geophysical Society group, and starting with November 2015 it became the Associated Society of the European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers (EAGE).

Starting with 2019, the Romanian Society of Applied Geophysics has been at the helm of the Balkan Society of Geophysics.