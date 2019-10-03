German Ambassador: Romania sent a 'profound' European message in the elections to European Parliament

Romania sent a "profound" European message on May 26 elections, German Ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt stated on Wednesday.He held a speech, alongside President Klaus Iohannis, at the reception occasioned by the German Unity Day, where they commemorated 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall.
"Today, 30 years later, the spirit of that moment seems lost and far away. 1989 was not the end of history, as some claimed back then. No, history continued its course brining along new and unexpected challenges," said the German diplomat.
Cord Meier-Klodt also referred to the xenophobe and racist manifestations we see these days.
"What I find disturbing is that some people shout 'we are the people,' but with a different meaning in mind, namely 'we are the people, and you are not.' This message 'I come first, not you' is heard basically everywhere. Gestures of racism and xenophobia are the exact antithesis of the message from 30 years ago," added Cord Meier-Klodt.
He congratulated President Klaus Iohannis, in Romanian language, for the pro-European choice that our country has made.
"Right here, a few months ago, people voiced their will to have a modern Europe, one of common values, more explicitly than in other countries, through their record turnout in the May European elections and the referendum. There were by 50 per cent more people who voted compared with the elections four years ago, especially young people, many of them voting for the very first time. I confess to you, Mr President, that I was truly touched that day by this profound European message sent by Romania," said the German diplomat.