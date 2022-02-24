German Embassy: Three more German Air Force Eurofighter planes land at 'Kogalniceanu' base

Three other Eurofighter planes of the German Air Force land, on Thursday evening, at the "Mihail Kogalniceanu" military air base, in order to support the three planes that are already operating there, informs the German Embassy on Facebook.

The diplomatic mission states that Germany is thus strengthening its military presence in Romania within NATO Air Policing South, "as a result of the current situation".

"Germany is firmly alongside Romania. As allies, we will work closely together to ensure the security of the North Atlantic Pact," German Ambassador in Bucharest Peer Gebauer said, Agerpres.ro informs.

The German Air Force has been participating in the enhanced air police mission with Eurofighter planes and troops since mid-February. Together with Italy, Germany ensures the security of NATO airspace and "thus transmits a clear transatlantic and European signal of solidarity with Romania," the embassy's message reads.

The source said that the German Federal Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, had strongly condemned the Russian government's military attack on Ukraine.

"Our thoughts are on these difficult times with the people of Ukraine. German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock today strongly condemned the Russian government's military attack on Ukraine and stressed Germany's solidarity with Ukraine. The minister announced the implementation of massive sanctions against Russia and strengthening the security of Germany and its allies," representatives of the diplomatic mission said on the social network.