German Federal Gov't Commissioner Fabritius says Iohannis's re-election is good for Romania and Europe

German Federal Government's Commissioner for Matters Related to Ethnic German Resettlers and National Minorities Bernd Fabritius believes that Klaus Iohannis's victory in the presidential election is a good one, not only for Romania, but also for Europe.

"I congratulate Klaus Iohannis on the convincing re-election as president of Romania with 66,5 % of the votes. Good for Romania and for Europe," Bernd Fabritius wrote on his Facebook page.Fabritius is a German ethnic who emigrated from Agnita, Sibiu County, Romania, to Germany, where he managed the performance of being the first Romanian elected as MP.