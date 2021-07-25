 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

"Gheorghe Asachi" Technical University studends win silver and bronze medals at SEEMOUS 2021

tuiasi.ro
TUIASI Universitatea Tehnică „Gheorghe Asachi” din Iași

Students of the Faculty of Automation and Computers within the "Gheorghe Asachi" Technical University from Iasi (TUIASI) won four medals at the 15th South Eastern European Mathematical Olympiad for University Students (SEEMOUS).

The competition, which took place in Cyprus, in Agros, between July 19 and 24, under the patronage of the Mathematical Society of South Eastern Europe - MASSEE and the Society of Mathematical Sciences of Cyprus, saw the participation of six students from the Faculty of Iasi. Robert Gabriel Curpan won the silver medal, and Gabriel Alexandru Scinteie, Ioana Roxana Bacalie and Andrei Iosif Ioja won bronze medals, agerpres.ro confirms.

The students trained in the specialist center at the "Gheorghe Asachi" Technical University under the guidance of professors Marian Pantiruc, Radu Strugariu and Marcel Roman.

"These medals confirm our evolution in recent years and we are reaping the rewards of student work. Even though there has been a pandemic during this period, we have done the same training as in previous years. At first, we did the training online, but lately we have done it face to face. They are very good children. (...) We have had even better results, but we are pleased with the result, particularly since the students prepared themselves in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Four medals mean something," Professor Marcel Roman told AGERPRES.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.