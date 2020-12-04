Singurul Exit Poll din Romania disponibil online, 06.12.2020 21.00. Au mai rămas 2 zile 0 ore 9 minute
 
     
Gheorghita: Transport of anti-COVID vaccine to be provided by Ministries of Defence, Interior, Health

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Valeriu Gheorghiță

The internal transport of doses of anti-COVID vaccine will be provided by the Ministries of Defence, Interior and Health, Valeriu Gheorghita, President of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV), informed on Friday.

"Internal transport from the national center to the regional centers and, subsequently, to the vaccination centers will be provided by air transport of the Ministry of National Defence and by terrestrial means from the structures of the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Internal Affairs," Gheorghita told a press conference at Victoria Palace.

He presented elements of the national anti-COVID vaccination strategy, together with the vice-president of CNCAV, the state secretary in the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu, and Florentina Furtunescu, director of the National Public Health Institute.

