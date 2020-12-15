Gheorghiu, after creation of group to amend copyright law: Let us leave no more room to abuses

The Minister of Culture, Bogdan Gheorghiu, announced on Tuesday the creation of the working group for amending and supplementing Law 8/1996 on copyright and related rights, in this context the minister stating that solutions must be found to correct the legislation, in order not to leave room for abuses or interpretations.

"The year 2020 has shown us more clearly the vulnerabilities of copyright law. Therefore, in addition to the obligation to transpose European rules into national law, we must find other solutions to correct the law, so that we no longer leave room to abuses or interpretations. I am referring to the proposal of a collective management body of a methodology based on Law 8/1996 on copyright and related rights, for which there are several dissatisfactions," Bogdan Gheorghiu said in a statement from the Ministry of Culture.

The working group will identify solutions both to transpose into the national legislation the European directives EU Directive 790/2019 on copyright and EU Directive 789/2019 on cable and satellite transmissions, and to achieve certain clarifications required by the cultural sector, states the Ministry of Culture.The two directives must be transposed into national law by June 2021.