Ghiseul.ro electronic tax & fee payment platform reaches 900,000 users, 3,000 average daily registrations

There were 900,000 users registered on the Ghiseul.ro electronic tax & fee payment platform as of Tuesday, with over 130,000 having registered since the beginning of this year, shows data released by the platform's administrator, the Romanian Digitization Authority (ADR).

"In just 5 weeks, the number of users has grown by 100,000. Increasingly more Romanians have discovered that Ghiseul.ro is easy to use, fast and safe. We have just little to go until an absolute record for public administration: a public service that will cross the line of 1 million users. I am convinced that we will get there before March 31, the date until which a 10 percent discount for the full payment of the annual tax on property and means of transport for individuals applies. The exponential increase in the number of users of the online payment platform is the natural result of the expansion of public services, of the enrollment of new public institutions and the expansion of payment types following the upgrades we made last year. Users can now pay online for over 300 central and local public services, all with zero fees," said Octavian Oprea, ADR interim president.

More than 130,000 users have registered on www.ghiseul.ro since the beginning of the year, the equivalent of a daily average of almost 3,000.

The number of payments made via the platform since January 1, 2021 stands at 489,000-plus, with collected amounts in excess of 153 million lei.

The www.ghiseul.ro platform launched in March 2011 is a project developed by the Romanian Digitization Authority and supported by the Romanian Electronic Payments Association (APERO), which offers taxpayers the possibility to view their existing payment liabilities and/or to pay online with the card, in part or in full, local taxes and fees, or fines.

Proof of payment is received by e-mail within minutes of the actual payment.