Giorgiana Hosu to work at General Prosecutor's Office, after resigning as head of DIICOT

CSM's (Superior Council of Magistracy) section for prosecutors decided to transfer Giorgiana Hosu to the General Prosecutor's Office after she resigned from the office of prosecutor-in-chief of DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism).

"The section for prosecutors of the Superior Council of Magistracy, after supplementing the agenda, decided that prosecutor Hosu Elena - Giorgiana should continue to work at the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, starting with 26.09.2020, as a result of her resigning from the office of prosecutor-in-chief of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, on 25.09.2020," the CSM decision states.Giorgiana Hosu asked the CSM to be allowed to continue her activity as prosecutor while working for the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice - Guidance and Control Service.Hosu resigned last week as head of DIICOT, after her husband, former police officer Dan Hosu, was sentenced by the Bucharest Court to three years suspended prison in the 'Carpatica Asig' case, for committing crimes of instigating illegal access to a computer system and instigation to the use of information not intended for the public.