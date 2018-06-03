Gold for Romanian judokas Andreea Chitu and Daniel Natea in Madrid European Open

Romanian judokas Andreea Chitu and Daniel Natea clinched the gold medal in the women's 52kg and the men's +100kg event, respectively, of the Madrid European Open held this weekend.

Chitu defeated in the round of sixteen Moroccan Lamia Eddinari, cruised past France's Cecile Herate in the quarterfinals, bested Spain's Ana Perez Box in the semis and defeated in the final another Spaniard - Nina Estefania Esteo Linne.Natea's track to gold included Spaniard David Fernandez in the round of sixteen, Germany's Andre Breitbarth in the quarterfinals, Spain's representative Irinel Vasile Chesaru Grigoras in the semis, and Russian Soslan Bostanov in the final.As many as 397 judokas from 47 countries competed in the Madrid European Open - 221 in the men's and 176 in the women's event.