Gold, silver medals won by Romanian high school students at International Chemistry Olympiad 2019, in Paris

The Romanian high school students who participated in the International Chemistry Olympiad 2019 in Paris, have won a gold medal and three silver medals, the National Education Ministry (MEN) informed on Tuesday.

The gold medal was won by Mircea Raul Bodrogean, in the 10th grade at the International Computer High School of Bucharest.The Romanian Olympics awarded with silver are Ioana Maria Popa, a student in the 12th grade at the National College in Iasi, Ana Florescu Ciobotaru, a student in the 11th grade at the International Computer High School of Bucharest and Tudor Lile, a student in the 10th grade at the National College "Moise Nicoara" in Arad, the release sent by MEN shows.Romania's Olympic team was coordinated and accompanied by Marius Andruh and Mihaela Matache from the University of Bucharest and Daniela Bogdan from the "Sfantul Sava" National College in Bucharest.The 51st edition of the International Chemistry Olympiad - IChO, which took place July 21-30 in Paris, was attended by 309 competitors from 84 countries.