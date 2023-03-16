Gopo Awards 2023: The film 'Metronom' receives most nominations

The film "Metronom", directed by Alexandru Belc, received the most nominations - 11 - at the Gopo Awards 2023, followed by the films "Immaculate" and "Oameni de treaba" - 10 nominations each, "Miracol" - 9 nominations, "Crai Nou" - 8 nominations and "Pentru mine tu esti Ceausescu" and "Spioni de ocazie" - 5 nominations each, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The films "Crai Nou" (directed by Alina Grigore), "Imaculat" (directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark), "Metronom" (directed by Alexandru Belc), " Miracol" (directed by Bogdan George Apetri), "Oameni de treaba" (directed by Paul Negoescu) and "Pentru mine tu esti Ceausescu" (directed by Sebastian Mihailescu) entered the race for Best Motion Picture.

Filmmakers Alina Grigore ("Crai Nou"), Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark ("Imaculat"), Alexandru Belc ("Metronom"), Bogdan George Apetri ("Miracol") and Paul Negoescu ("Oameni de treaba") were nominated in the Best Director category.

The films "Apropierea" (directed by Botond Pusok), "Pentru mine tu esti Ceausescu" (directed by Sebastian Mihailescu) and "Spioni de ocazie" (directed by Oana Bujgoi Giurgiu) will compete in 2023 for the title of Best Documentary Film.

Three of the films nominated this year in the Best Motion Picture category are also on the list of titles competing for the Gopo trophy in the Best Debut Film category - "Crai Nou" (directed by Alina Grigore), "Imaculat" (directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark) and "Pentru mine tu esti Ceausescu" (directed by Sebastian Mihailescu). Along with these titles, "#dogpoopgirl" (directed by Andrei Hutuleac) and "Balaur" (directed by Octav Chelaru) are nominated.

In the Best European Film category, the film critics from the nomination jury voted for five titles distributed in cinemas in Romania in 2022: "Le passagers de la nuit"/ "Passagerii noptii" (directed by Mikhael Hers), "L'evenement " / "Evenimentul" (directed by Audrey Diwan), "Alcarras" (directed by Carla Simon), "Vortex" (directed by Gaspar Noe), "Il buco" / "Grota" (directed by Michelangelo Frammartino).

The Gopo Awards Gala will take place on April 25 in Bucharest and will be broadcast live on Voyo, TIFF Unlimited and PremiileGopo.ro.

The Gopo 2023 awards are organized by the Association for the Promotion of Romanian Film.