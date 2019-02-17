Goran Bregovic to perform in Bucharest alongside Symphonic Orchestra and a 6-person choir

Goran Bregovic is set to perform alongside a symphonic orchestra of 42 musicians, three violin players and a 6-person choir at the Palace Hall on April 2, the show being played for the first time in the Capital, informs a release sent to AGERPRES.

Tickets are available for 140-320 lei, depending on the period when they are bought and the chosen spot in the concert hall.Tickets are available in electronic form on www.iabilet.ro, and also as such in the network iabilet.ro/retea - Flanco, Diverta stores, Hard Rock Cafe, Cafe Deko, Club Vintage, Club Quantic, Expirat Halele Carol, Beraria H, Unirii 1 metro station, Muzica music store, IQ BOX - Telekom stores, Perfect Tour, Uman stores, Libmag bookstore, the ballet house and the Selfpay terminals all over the country.Goran Bregovic, one of the most famous musicians in the Balkans, is a guitar player and composer from Sarajevo, Bosnia. He was born on March 22 1950, in a mixed family: his father was a Croatian and her mother Serbian.Goran had to take care of himself from the very adolescence, when he started playing folk music in a bar in Konjic City. In 1971, Goran and another aspiring artist, Zoran Redzia, joined a band called "Jutro" [Good morning - editor's note]. With this band, he had numerous shows and became successful. On January 1, 1974, the band changed its name to "Bijelo Dugme" ["The White Button"].The most recent album signed by the artist, "Three Letters from Sarajevo," enjoyed an enormous international success and was also promoted in Bucharest on two occasions, in 2018, at the Palace Hall and Arenele Romane.