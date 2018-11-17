Gov't debt drops to 34.7pct of GDP in August 2018

The public administration's dent dropped in the first eight months of the year reaching 34.7pct of the gross domestic product at August-end, against 35.1pct of the GDP in December 2017, but in terms of value the gov't debt grew to 310.86 billion lei at the end of August 2018, from 301.158 billion lei at the end of December 2017, according to data released by the Public Finance Ministry (MFP).

Part of the debt, over 302.397 billion lei, respectively, is medium and long-term debt. The gov't securities are worth rd 252.39 billion lei.

According to the currencies, 155.54 bln lei is the lei debt, 125.782 bln is the Euro-debt and 27.73 bln lei is the USD-debt.

Out of the total gov't debt, the central public administration's debt is 296.4 bln lei, whilst the debt of the local administration is 14.46 bln lei.

In the past four years, the public administration's debt of Romania has constantly curtailed as percentage of the GDP, from 39.2pct in 2014, to 35.1pct in 2017.