Gov't passes 5G strategy for Romania

A 5G strategy for Romania was approved on Thursday under a government decision at the proposal of the Ministry of Communications and Information Society (MCSI), according to a press statement released by MCSI.

"The government has set an ambitious schedule to implement the next generation of mobile communications technology by passing a 5G strategy for Romania and projecting the next decades of communications developments. The next generation of mobile technology, 5G, will create a connectivity environment that is far superior to the 4G and will significantly contribute to inclusion and a boost in economic productivity," says Minister of Communications and Information Society Alexandru Petrescu.

MCSI points out that the 5G strategy for Romania has been the subject of a broad public consultation that encompassed industry and experts' proposals and views for a large consensus and knowledge of the stages that Romania will pass through in developing 5G communications services and applications.

The adoption of this strategy adds Romania to 12 developed countries that have launched 5G strategies, including Austria, Denmark, France, Germany and Italy.

The 5G strategy for Romania is delivering an action plan with concrete tasks and deadlines for deployment, targeting the launch of 5G services in 2020 and 5G coverage of all urban hubs and major land transport routes by 2025. Among some of the milestones in the action plan of the 5G strategy is: holding a tender for the award of licenses for the use of radio frequencies; translating into Romania's legislation the European Electronic Communications Code; adjusting the authorisation of construction works to favour the development of 5G networks.

By implementing this strategy, Romania is expected to catalyse technology-induced economic and social developments; develop human resources, as over 250,000 jobs are expected along with a multiplier effect of the integration of new technologies into the economic life of more than 4.7 billion euros, thus contributing to the EU achieving its goals of becoming a 5G technology global leader.