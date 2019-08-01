Gov't pays tribute to the memory of victims of Holocaust against the Roma

The government pays tribute to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust against the Roma through several actions organised Friday to Sunday, a release from the Romanian gov't reads.

The Chancellery of the Prime Minister, through the Cabinet of the secretary of state Dana Varga, with support of the National Agency for the Roma, the Department for Inter-ethnic Relations, the National Centre of the Roma Culture, the National Peasant Museum, the Sukar Manus Associations and the Association of Roma Craftsmen and Traders organise 2 to 4 August an event dedicated to the Roma Holocaust Memorial Day."It is paramount that the today and future generations know the historical truth about the Holocaust and also the progresses Romania is recording in reference to the recovery of the Holocaust memory, at both educational and cultural level and as regards a coherent legislation for the fight against discrimination, anti-Semitism and xenophobia against the Roma," the source says.