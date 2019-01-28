 
     
Gov't: PM's Control Body starts verification action at TAROM

The Prime Minister's Control Body started on Monday a verification action at the TAROM SA National Air Transport Company, on Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's orders.

"The objectives of the control action consist of verifying the observance of the legal provisions regarding the organisation and functioning of TAROM SA, rules that govern the administration and control system, as well as the circumstances in which the two Airbus A310 airplanes were disposed of," a Government release shows.

At the end of the control, the conclusions will be presented to the Prime Minister and, as the case might be, communicated to the relevant institution to order the legal measures required, the quoted source mentions.

