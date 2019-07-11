Gov't reshuffle this summer, streamlining also possible

A government reshuffle will take place this summer, and it could be followed by a streamlining of the cabinet in autumn Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday.

"The reshuffle will take place this summer; I have started the assessment of each ministry. (...) There are 27 ministries, so I cannot come up all in one, but as I make the assessments, I will come before the Executive Committee to talk with my colleagues so that where the measures contained in the governance programme are not accomplished (...) or where we think we can improve things, I will come up with a proposal for reshuffle. Do not ask me to nominate the ministries, because I will not do that, not before a discussion with the National Executive Committee. But, there will be a reshuffle," Dancila told DC News.

Asked whether there will be changes in important ministries, the prime minister said to her all ministries are important.

"We are considering an analysis for streamlining this autumn, but the analysis needs to be done very carefully. We are not talking about restructuring for the sake of restructuring, we have to weigh the good things and the less good things after the restructuring, what we get from restructuring and then come before Parliament with it. I do not think we have to do a restructuring to replace people. We are doing a restructuring to unite the ministries to come up with another configuration of the government. So in August we will talk about that. But there will be reshuffle wherever needed (...) I hope that we will conduct some reshuffling by August 3, before the convention of our Congress," said Dancila.

She did not exclude the possibility that the reshuffle should be done in two stages.

"If we do not do proceed with the restructuring, a two-stage reshuffle would be quite possible, because (...) there are many ministries. I cannot wait for the assessment of all ministries to end. I will first assess half of the ministries and I come up with a first proposal and see whether or not the other half needs to change anything," she said.

Dancila added that the restructuring can only be performed in Parliament and that she will discuss the subject this autumn after Parliament's recess.

"We will see then if restructuring really has the impact we want. If not, we will probably talk about a new reshuffle (...)," she said.